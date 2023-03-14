Share:

ISLAMABAD - Women International Film Festival (WIFF) that was having its seventh year run concluded here late Sunday at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) with amazing lineup of films all made by women from Pakistan and around the world. The event was supported by the Embassy of France in Pakistan and the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany Islamabad.

The films screened during the two day festival included, The great Melies by Beatrice Campagna (Italy) based on the complex relationship between a father, a world famous illusionist, and a young musician daughter, is resolved after many years in the very place that has most deeply united and divided them. Three wishes. One truth by Cecilia Petrujno, (Argentina) based on Autumn 1984. Valeria is ten years old and lives in distress out of her father’s violence. Speaking about it is forbidden.

On her birthday celebration she finds a magical object that can help her to ease her sorrow. Now Valeria has a plan. Women of my family by Alissa Sophie Larkamp from Germany is a film as a personal stream of memories - the biographical fragments of a great-grandmother, grandmother and mother are marked by simple circumstances. Silk’s balance by Elise Lorthiois from France revolves around life of five women in their adventure, high lining in the middle of the mountains. Betty’s burning by Camille Vigny (Belgium) shows how to end a toxic and violent relationship.