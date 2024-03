HYDERABAD - Po­lice in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Wednes­day arrested two drug peddlers and recovered marijuana. SHO Pinyari acting on a tip-off con­ducted a raid in his terri­torial jurisdiction arrest­ed two drug peddlers and recovered 1020 kg marijuana from their possession. Suspects have been identified as Abdul Qayoom Pathan and Zahid Yousuf zai. Police have registered a case against the accused under control of narcot­ics substance act.