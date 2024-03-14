Thursday, March 14, 2024
4 more dead bodies of fishermen found, 2 others still missing

March 14, 2024
KARACHI  -  Pakistan Navy and Maritime Securities search teams have found 4 more dead bodies of missing fishermen while the search of 2 others continued on Wednesday.

Earlier, Navy and Maritime Securities search teams found four dead bodies of missing sailors on yesterday. A total of 12 fishermen went missing when their boat capsized in Hijamaro Creek, area situated between Thatta and Badin few days back.

Rescue operation was started with the help of Pakistan Navy’s fast boats and PMSA aircraft, helicopters. Dead bodies of four fishermen were found while search operation for 10 other fisher­men still missing continued,.

According to officials, last week fishermen’s boat capsized in Hijamaro Creek, area situated be­tween Thatta and Badin. 31 sailors were rescued while 14 went missing during the sad incident.

Pakistan Navy, Sindh Fisheries and Fishermen’s Cooperative Society were jointly searching for the missing fishermen.

Over 1.8m hampers delivered under Ramazan package in Punjab

Officials announced financial help for the victim families. “Initially, 50,000 per person will be given for the burial of the dead,” a Fishermen’s Coop­erative Society office-bearer said, adding that the society stands with the fishermen. Bodies were shifted to a Karachi morgue. The search for the re­covery of remaining missing fishermen continued.

