Another PO in murder case arrested from Saudi Arabia

LAHORE - Punjab Police has arrested another dangerous proclaimed offender from Saudi Arabia who fled abroad after murder. Proclaimed offender Muhammad Tariq shot and killed a citizen in Jalalpur area of Multan in 2020. After the incident, the accused had escaped abroad in hiding. The Punjab Police finally arrested the criminal through Interpol after three years. Red notice was issued and extradition from Saudi Arabia was carried out, while the proclaimed offender was handed over to Multan Police for further legal action. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the total number of proclaimed offenders arrested from abroad this year has reached 18. He appreciated the police team for arresting the dangerous criminal from abroad. He directed that the accused should be given full punishment while completing the legal proceedings without delay. He said that the crackdown should be accelerated to arrest more proclaimed offenders and fugitives. Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday sent MPA Hafiz Farhat Abbas to jail on 14-day physical remand in a violent protest case registered at Anarkali Police Station. Earlier, the police produced the MPA before ATC Judge Arshad Javed on expiry of his two-day physical remand. The police requested the court to extend the physical remand for obtaining CCTV footage and photo gramatic test. However the defence counsel opposed the remand term, and pleaded with the court to discharge his client. The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, sent the MPA to jail on judicial remand and ordered for producing him on March 26. Anarkali police had registered a case against Hafiz Farhat Abbas and others on charges of terrorism, torturing police officials, firing, interference in government matters and others during a violent protest held last Sunday.