Thursday, March 14, 2024
Aseefa to contest by-poll on seat vacated by Zardari

Our Staff Reporter
March 14, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMANAD   -  President Asif Ali Zardari’s daughter Aseefa Bhutto Zardari will contest the by-election on seat vacated by her father in Nawabshah. The NA-207 seat was vacated by PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, after election as Pres­ident for a historic second term.

The decision for Aseefa Bhutto’s candidacy in NA-207 was made after consultation within the family. Ini­tially, there were reports suggesting Aseefa might contest by-election for NA-196, a seat previously held by her brother Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Aseefa, now 31, has actively partici­pated in the PPP’s political activi­ties, leading rallies and campaigns in support of her brother Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during the run-up to the February 8 polls. The Election Commission has already announced the schedule for by-elections to fill the vacant seats in the national and provincial assemblies.

