Aseefa to contest by-poll on seat vacated by Zardari

ISLAMANAD - President Asif Ali Zardari’s daughter Aseefa Bhutto Zardari will contest the by-election on seat vacated by her father in Nawabshah. The NA-207 seat was vacated by PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, after election as President for a historic second term.
The decision for Aseefa Bhutto’s candidacy in NA-207 was made after consultation within the family. Initially, there were reports suggesting Aseefa might contest by-election for NA-196, a seat previously held by her brother Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Aseefa, now 31, has actively participated in the PPP’s political activities, leading rallies and campaigns in support of her brother Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during the run-up to the February 8 polls. The Election Commission has already announced the schedule for by-elections to fill the vacant seats in the national and provincial assemblies.