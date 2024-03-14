Attock police recover 2 stolen cars

ATTOCK - Police have recov­ered two stolen cars and arrested two accused. Cas­es under the act have been registered and both have been sent behind the bars. During the first attempt, Basal police arrested Asad Iqbal r/o Mithial and recov­ered a stolen car from his possession.

In another attempt, Jand police arrested Ahmad Na­deem r/o Jand and recov­ered a stolen car from his possession. In another at­tempt, Injra police arrest­ed Zafar Iqbal, Rashid Ali and Wajid Ali all residents of Amanpur for their al­leged involvement in giv­ing life threats to Nadeem Iqbal. Similarly, Rangoo po­lice arrested Abdul Basit and Awais Shah both em­ployees of a private courier company allegedly involved in misappropriation of Rs 1.7 million.