Attock police recover 2 stolen cars

ATTOCK - Police have recovered two stolen cars and arrested two accused. Cases under the act have been registered and both have been sent behind the bars. During the first attempt, Basal police arrested Asad Iqbal r/o Mithial and recovered a stolen car from his possession.
In another attempt, Jand police arrested Ahmad Nadeem r/o Jand and recovered a stolen car from his possession. In another attempt, Injra police arrested Zafar Iqbal, Rashid Ali and Wajid Ali all residents of Amanpur for their alleged involvement in giving life threats to Nadeem Iqbal. Similarly, Rangoo police arrested Abdul Basit and Awais Shah both employees of a private courier company allegedly involved in misappropriation of Rs 1.7 million.