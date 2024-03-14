Balochistan CM takes action against absent doctors of BMC

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti took action against absentee doctors of BMC and di­rected to suspend them for long time absence from their duties to improve health facilities. He gave this directive while visiting Bolan Medical Complex Hospital (BMCH) to review the health facilities for the patients late at night Tuesday. The chief min­ister expressed his dismay over the cleanliness situation in BMC. He said that the faulted medical machinery should be repaired within three days and facilities would be provided to the patients saying that the process of sending patients from one hospital to another for medical tests should be stopped. “All medical test and treatment facilities should be ensured under one roof,” he directed.

He also inquired about the treatment received from the attendants of the patients in BMC. He said that he would encourage doctors and medical staff who perform their duties with integrity. Chief Min­ister Mir Sarfraz Bugti instructed the Health Secre­tary to transfer the doctors and medical staff who neglected their duties to remote areas.

CM BUGTI EXPRESSES DISSATISFACTION OVER SUBSTANDARD WORK OF DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction over poor quality of construction development projects and directed to improve standard of the constant schemes in the province. He expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting of the Department of Communications and Works.

The secretary Communication and Works (C&W) briefed the meeting about the ongoing projects. The chief minister said that the quality of develop­ment projects in Balochistan was not of internation­al level but they would not meet as national level, He said that PC-1 requirements were not taken into consideration for the formulation of development projects but were copied and had been pasted.

“How can a concept paper prepared in ten min­utes be compatible with public needs,” the chief minister asked the authorities. How many officers were suspended for advance payment, Balochistan Chief Minister’s question to Secretary Communica­tion & Work. Accountability without punishment was not possible, he said. The chief minister direct­ed that all the officers to present in their respective zones and districts at the place of posting and be present in the field to monitor and constantly check the development projects. He directed to form a comprehensive mechanism for recruitment on va­cant posts based on merit. “It has been observed that in the past poor people gave money for jobs by selling household items, it is better not to recruit than to give a job with money,” he mentioned.

The chief minister also issued directive to recruit on merit without taking any pressure into account.

CM BUGTI EXPRESSES SORROW ON DEATH OF WOMAN, CHILDREN IN GAS EXPLOSION

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti ex­pressed his sorrow on death of a woman and children in gas leakage explosion in a residential house at Airport Road area of Quetta on Wednes­day. He also directed the Health Department to provide better medical facilities to the people in­jured in the incident. He said that Balochistan gov­ernment shared equal grief of the families of those who died in the tragic accident.