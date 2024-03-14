Bid to smuggle 22,800 litre Iranian fuel foiled

KARACHI - Pakistan Rangers Sindh, along with police and cus­toms intelligence, conducted a joint operation based on in­telligence information.

During the operation in areas connected to Gadap, Super Highway, they appre­hended 14 suspects involved in Iranian oil smuggling at three different locations.

According to the spokes­person of Sindh Rangers, the apprehended suspects were found in possession of 22,800 liters of Iranian diesel, 6 smuggling units, 6 tanks, cash amounting to approximately Rs 0.5 million, and 17 mobile phones. Additionally, 5 trucks and 2 cars used in the smug­gling operation were also seized.

Pakistan Rangers Sindh has vowed to continue the opera­tion until the complete eradi­cation of smuggling activities. The arrested suspects, along with Iranian oil, vehicles, cash, and other items, have been handed over to customs authorities for further legal action.