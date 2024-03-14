Thursday, March 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Bid to smuggle 22,800 litre Iranian fuel foiled

APP
March 14, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  Pakistan Rangers Sindh, along with police and cus­toms intelligence, conducted a joint operation based on in­telligence information.

During the operation in areas connected to Gadap, Super Highway, they appre­hended 14 suspects involved in Iranian oil smuggling at three different locations.

According to the spokes­person of Sindh Rangers, the apprehended suspects were found in possession of 22,800 liters of Iranian diesel, 6 smuggling units, 6 tanks, cash amounting to approximately Rs 0.5 million, and 17 mobile phones. Additionally, 5 trucks and 2 cars used in the smug­gling operation were also seized.

Pakistan Rangers Sindh has vowed to continue the opera­tion until the complete eradi­cation of smuggling activities. The arrested suspects, along with Iranian oil, vehicles, cash, and other items, have been handed over to customs authorities for further legal action.

Peace, security not to be compromised under any circumstances : Law Minister

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1710310416.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024