Burewala Police arrest three suspects in double murder case

BUREWALA - Burewala Police claimed to have arrested three danger­ous accused of double mur­der as they killed two people including Niaz Joiya a year ago. According to details, Niaz Ahmad Joiya who was con­sidered as symbol of terror resident of 305/EB Sahuka was shot and killed by armed suspects riding on a car last year when he was partici­pating in a ceremony. A local shopkeeper also succumbed to his injuries after a firing incident. The double murder case was registered in the Sa­huka police station. A police team led by SHO Sahuka Rauf Gujjar raided and arrested three accused named Nawaz alias Maju Chauhan, Niko Hans and Samran alias Sam­rana and launched further investigation.