By-elections on 23 NA, PA seats on April 21

ISLAMABAD - By-elections for 23 constituencies, comprising six national and 17 provin­cial assembly constituencies, would be held on April 21, said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The by-elections for many of these National and Provincial constituen­cies were postponed from February 8 due to various reasons, including the death of contesting candidates and candidates running for multiple seats. Additionally, some constituencies were vacated by winners of dual seats.

According to the schedule released by the Election Commission of Paki­stan, by-elections will be held in six National Assembly constituencies, 12 in Punjab, two in Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa, two in Balochistan, and one in the Sindh Assembly constituency. Polling is being held in NA-08 Bajaur, NA-44 Dera Ismail Khan-I, NA-119 Lahore-III, NA-132 Kasur-II, NA-196 Kamber Shahdadkot-I, and NA-207 Shaheed Benazirabad-I constituencies.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly comprises PK-22 Bajaur-IV and PK-91 Kohat-II constituencies, while the Balochistan Assembly includes PB-20 Khuzdar-III and PB-22 Lasbela constit­uencies. A by-election will be held in the Sindh constituency PS-80 Dadu-I.

The elections are being held in various Punjab Assembly constitu­encies, including PP-22 Chakwal-Cum-Talagang, PP-32 Gujrat VI, PP-36 Wazirabad-II, PP-54 Narowal-I, PP-93 Bhakkar-V, PP-139 Sheikh­pura-IV, PP-147 Lahore-III, PP-149 Lahore-V, PP-158 Lahore XIV, PP-164 Lahore-XX, PP-266 Rahim Yar Khan-XII, and PP-290 Dera Ghazi Khan-V.

According to the schedule, a pub­lic notice will be issued on March 15, 2024. Nomination papers can be filed with the returning officers from March 16 to March 18, 2024. The names of nominated candidates will be published on March 18, 2024.

The deadline for the returning offi­cer to conduct scrutiny of nomination papers is March 21, 2024. On March 25, 2024, appeals can be lodged against the decision of the returning officers regarding the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers.

The deadline for the appellate tribu­nal to decide on appeals is March 28, 2024. Revised lists of candidates will be published on the same day. March 29, 2024, marks the last date for with­drawal of candidature and publication of the revised list of candidates. Elec­tion symbols will be allotted to con­testing candidates on March 30, 2024, with polling scheduled for April 21.

Contesting candidates who have previously submitted their nomina­tion papers are not required to file new papers or make deposits under relevant laws if election proceedings were halted due to the death of a contesting candidate in constituen­cies such as NA-8 Bajaur, PK-22 Ba­jaur-IV, PK-91 Kohat-II, and PP-266 RY Khan-XII. The respective District Election Commissioner will coordi­nate the transfer of original records from the former Returning Officer to the newly appointed one.