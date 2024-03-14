CDA to launch first ever IT park of capital

ISLAMABAD - The city managers are all set to introduce the first ever informa­tion technology park in Islam­abad on public private partner­ship mode as they are offering a huge structure located at Sec­tor G-10 on rental bases to the private companies. The board of the Capital Development Au­thority (CDA) on last Friday ap­proved the proposal moved by its technology wing and now a formal tender to invite expres­sion of interest would be flouted in the next week. The building which is going to be given for Information Technology Park was originally constructed as a ladies club as it was the brain­child of then Chairman CDA Ka­mran Lashari.

However, later on the club could not be made functional due to one or another reason and a huge gray structure was ly­ing vacant for more than the last 16 years. The construction of the ladies club in G-10 was started in 2007 and after three years, it was abandoned following the completion of grey structure and civil works. Since then, not a single step has been taken to make the building functional for citizens. A successive manage­ment had an­nounced to use the building as Islamabad’s Gymkhana but the incumbent management has dropped the idea and few months back decided to convert the building into IT Park and to pave a way for­ward, the land use for said plot was also changed from ladies club to IT Park by the CDA board.

When contacted, the Member Technology & Digitalization, Noman Khalid, who is also the spokesperson of CDA has con­firmed that finally a green light is given to the project and appli­cations from interested parties would be invited next week. He termed the move as a first step towards making Islamabad an IT city and hoped that the proj­ect will enable the freelancers and new startups to grow up by offering them state of the art working environment at eco­nomical rates. Under the project, the international IT and Tele­com companies and universi­ties would be offered to give the premises of said building as it is on rental basis while the reno­vation cost incurred upon the building would also be borne by the successful private party. It is relevant to note here that in the past such moves of giving CDA assets to private parties did not remain quite successful and in most of the cases, these proper­ties came under adverse posses­sion and leaseholders went into litigation while leaving civic au­thority helpless before powerful giants. The covered area of this park will be 1 lakh square feet in which 5 to 6 thousand freelanc­ers could be accommodated. In the IT Park, working space for freelancers, start-ups, software houses, library, space for exhi­bition of IT products, research centers, conference halls, meet­ing rooms will also be allocated. It should be noted that the pri­vate companies will bear all the costs of building Islamabad IT Park, while after 15 years this park will be completely handed over to CDA. Similarly, private companies will be able to rent space and build IT offices in this park. This will not only increase the income of CDA but also en­sure the provision of modern and quality IT facilities to the citizens of Islamabad.