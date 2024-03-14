Thursday, March 14, 2024
CEC Sikandar Sulltan leaves country to spend vacation abroad

Web Desk
8:14 AM | March 14, 2024
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja has left country on Wednesday to spend vacation abroad.

According to sources, CEC has gone abroad on a private visit where he will stay for five to six days. Sikandar Raja will again assume his duties as CEC after his return to Pakistan.

On the other hand, elections on six vacant seats of the Senate will be held today (Thursday). According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), polling will be held at the National Assembly, Islamabad as well as at Sindh and Balochistan Assemblies.

The polling will start at 8:00am and continue till 4:00pm at Parliament House, as well as in the buildings of the Sindh and Balochistan Assemblies.

