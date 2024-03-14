CM Maryam Nawaz serving massesround the clock:Bilal Yamin Satti

RAWALPINDI - Chairman Rama­dan Nigehban Package Bilal Yamin Satti said that NADRA and Benazir In­come Support Program (BISP) have provided the district administration with lists containing data of 164,000 needy and de­serving families for finan­cial assistance. He said that out of total numbers, the data of 115,000 families has been declared as cor­rect and true. He said that scores of deserving fami­lies came into light which are not registered with NADRA and BISP and the government can’t give them ration. Bilal Yamin Satti ex­pressed these views while addressing a press confer­ence here on Wednesday. He was flanked by MPA Zia Ullah Shah. Addressing the presser, PML-N MPA/ Chairman PNPC Bilal Ya­min Satti said that the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz had taken oath on March 6 and since then she is working day and night for welfare and betterment of people of Punjab. He said that she had also di­rected the administration and other subordinates to work round the clock to serve the masses. “Today, the second meeting of Ra­madan Nigehban Package was held in which it was told that so far the govern­ment had provided more than 45000 deserving fam­ilies with ration,” said Bilal Yamin Satti. He said that a new data base system is be­ing crafted on directions of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz. “The work on Clean Punjab Project is continuing as no negligence would be toler­ated in this regard,” he said.