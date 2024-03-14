CM Maryam Nawaz serving massesround the clock:Bilal Yamin Satti

RAWALPINDI - Chairman Ramadan Nigehban Package Bilal Yamin Satti said that NADRA and Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) have provided the district administration with lists containing data of 164,000 needy and deserving families for financial assistance. He said that out of total numbers, the data of 115,000 families has been declared as correct and true. He said that scores of deserving families came into light which are not registered with NADRA and BISP and the government can’t give them ration. Bilal Yamin Satti expressed these views while addressing a press conference here on Wednesday. He was flanked by MPA Zia Ullah Shah. Addressing the presser, PML-N MPA/ Chairman PNPC Bilal Yamin Satti said that the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz had taken oath on March 6 and since then she is working day and night for welfare and betterment of people of Punjab. He said that she had also directed the administration and other subordinates to work round the clock to serve the masses. “Today, the second meeting of Ramadan Nigehban Package was held in which it was told that so far the government had provided more than 45000 deserving families with ration,” said Bilal Yamin Satti. He said that a new data base system is being crafted on directions of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz. “The work on Clean Punjab Project is continuing as no negligence would be tolerated in this regard,” he said.