CM Maryam seeks ‘Punjab Tourism Plan’ in seven days

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to prepare a 5-year comprehensive plan to revamp Technical and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) to impart modern skills to youth so that they could tap rewarding employment opportunities not only in the local but in the international labour market as well. “Skill mapping is vital to know the true potential of human resource export,” the chief minister said while chairing a meeting on technical education and vocational training.
She directed the authorities concerned to conduct a complete mapping of the skills required by the local and international labour market and design training courses according to the market demand. ”We should tap the huge potential in high-end technologies like integrated circuits and microchip design by training our youth in these technologies” she remarked, adding that qualified instructors should be employed in the training institutes.
Moreover, she directed that TEVTA master trainers should be trained as per requirements of the industry and old labs of TEVTA institutes should also be upgraded accordingly.
Madam Chief Minister also directed to reconstitute TEVTA board after including vibrant professionals from the private sector. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Industries Chaudhry Shafey Hussain, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretary Finance, Secretary Industry, Chairman TEVTA, CEO TEVTA and other senior officers attended the meeting.
Separately, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has sought a comprehensive “Punjab Tourism Plan” in seven days and ordered the mapping of tourists’ sites across Punjab. The CM also directed to undertake mapping of sites available for religious tourism. Maryam Nawaz chaired a high-level meeting in which the Secretary Tourism gave a briefing about tourism and religious tourism.
The meeting decided to celebrate the Baisakhi festival in Punjab and CM Maryam Nawaz granted an approval in this regard. The chief minister underscored that the task to make Punjab a tourism hub will be accomplished. She directed to formulate a short-term and a long-term strategy for the promotion of tourism in the province.The Sikh community and the followers of other religions coming to Punjab will be provided a tourist package.
Maryam Nawaz directed to undertake a comprehensive planning so as to provide international level facilities to each and every tourist visiting Punjab adding that provision of complete security to every tourist is the first and foremost responsibility of the government.
The CM directed to identify holy places for the Sikh pilgrims along with formulating a complete development plan. Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora conveyed to the CM about goodwill messages sent by the Sikh community across the globe on her assuming the office of the Chief Minister.
Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Provincial Adviser Pervaiz Rasheed, Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora, Secretary Tourism, Secretary Auqaf, Secretary Home, MD TDCP. DG Archaeology, GM Operations and other concerned officials attended the meeting.
Also, the chief minister witnessed an agreement signing between the Punjab government and National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) to implement smart safe city projects in different cities.
Under the agreement, Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) will implement Smart Safe City projects in 18 cities of Punjab in collaboration with the two organizations. Mr Ahsan Younis, MD Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) and Syed Amir Javed, a representative of National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) signed the agreement.
Air quality index monitoring environment sensors will also be installed in these 18 cities.
Earlier, the chief minister was briefed that Safe City Projects in Gujarat, Jhelum, Sheikhupura, Okara, and Taxila will be functional by the end of May; whereas in Multan, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Sahiwal, Jhang, Attock, Hasan Abdal, DG Khan. Sialkot, Murree, Okara, and Mianwali, they will also be completed by the end of this year.
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Home Secretary, IG Police, Finance Secretary and other senior officers also attended the ceremony.