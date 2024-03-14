CM Maryam seeks ‘Punjab Tourism Plan’ in seven days

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to prepare a 5-year comprehensive plan to revamp Technical and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) to impart modern skills to youth so that they could tap rewarding employment opportuni­ties not only in the local but in the international labour market as well. “Skill mapping is vital to know the true poten­tial of human resource export,” the chief min­ister said while chairing a meeting on technical education and vocation­al training.

She directed the au­thorities concerned to conduct a complete map­ping of the skills required by the local and interna­tional labour market and design training courses according to the market de­mand. ”We should tap the huge potential in high-end technologies like integrated circuits and microchip design by training our youth in these technologies” she remarked, adding that qualified instruc­tors should be employed in the training institutes.

Moreover, she directed that TEVTA master trainers should be trained as per requirements of the industry and old labs of TEVTA institutes should also be upgraded accordingly.

Madam Chief Minister also di­rected to reconstitute TEVTA board after including vibrant professionals from the private sector. Senior Provincial Minis­ter Marriyum Aurangzeb, Min­ister for Industries Chaudhry Shafey Hussain, Chief Secre­tary, Chairman P&D, Secretary Finance, Secretary Industry, Chairman TEVTA, CEO TEV­TA and other senior officers at­tended the meeting.

Separately, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has sought a comprehensive “Punjab Tour­ism Plan” in seven days and or­dered the mapping of tourists’ sites across Punjab. The CM also directed to undertake map­ping of sites available for reli­gious tourism. Maryam Nawaz chaired a high-level meeting in which the Secretary Tourism gave a briefing about tourism and religious tourism.

The meeting decided to cel­ebrate the Baisakhi festival in Punjab and CM Maryam Nawaz granted an approval in this re­gard. The chief minister under­scored that the task to make Punjab a tourism hub will be ac­complished. She directed to for­mulate a short-term and a long-term strategy for the promotion of tourism in the province.The Sikh community and the follow­ers of other religions coming to Punjab will be provided a tour­ist package.

Maryam Nawaz directed to undertake a comprehensive planning so as to provide inter­national level facilities to each and every tourist visiting Pun­jab adding that provision of complete security to every tour­ist is the first and foremost re­sponsibility of the government.

The CM directed to identi­fy holy places for the Sikh pil­grims along with formulating a complete development plan. Provincial Minister for Minori­ty Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora conveyed to the CM about good­will messages sent by the Sikh community across the globe on her assuming the office of the Chief Minister.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Provin­cial Adviser Pervaiz Rasheed, Provincial Minister for Minori­ty Affairs Ramesh Singh Aro­ra, Secretary Tourism, Secre­tary Auqaf, Secretary Home, MD TDCP. DG Archaeology, GM Op­erations and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

Also, the chief minister wit­nessed an agreement sign­ing between the Punjab gov­ernment and National Radio and Telecommunication Cor­poration (NRTC) to implement smart safe city projects in dif­ferent cities.

Under the agreement, Pun­jab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) will implement Smart Safe City projects in 18 cities of Punjab in collaboration with the two or­ganizations. Mr Ahsan Younis, MD Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) and Syed Amir Javed, a representative of National Ra­dio & Telecommunication Cor­poration (NRTC) signed the agreement.

Air quality index monitoring environment sensors will also be installed in these 18 cities.

Earlier, the chief minister was briefed that Safe City Projects in Gujarat, Jhelum, Sheikhu­pura, Okara, and Taxila will be functional by the end of May; whereas in Multan, Bahawal­pur, Sargodha, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Sahiwal, Jhang, Attock, Hasan Abdal, DG Khan. Sialkot, Murree, Okara, and Mianwali, they will also be com­pleted by the end of this year.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Home Secretary, IG Police, Fi­nance Secretary and other se­nior officers also attended the ceremony.