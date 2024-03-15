Friday, March 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CM witnesses agreement signing between PSCA, NRTC

OUR STAFF REPORT
March 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz witnessed the agreement signing between Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) and National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) on Wednesday to implement smart safe cities project. The PSCA will implement Smart Safe City projects in 18 cities of the Punjab in collaboration with NRTC. An agreement in this regard was signed between the two organisations. PSCA MD Ahsan Younis and Syed Amir Javed, a representative of NRTC signed the Agreement. Under the Agreement, Air quality index monitoring environment sensors will also be installed in these 18 cities. Earlier, it was briefed that Safe City Projects in Gujarat, Jhelum, Sheikhupura, Okara, and Taxila will become functional by the end of May, whereas in Multan, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Sahiwal, Jhang, Attock, Hasan Abdal, DG Khan, Sialkot, Murree, Okara, and Mianwali, it would also be completed by the end of this year. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning & Development, Home Secretary, IG Police, Finance Secretary and other senior officers also attended the ceremony.

Drizzle in city, more rain with few heavy falls likely

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1710483930.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024