Thursday, March 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Commander Bahrain National Guard calls on CJCSC

Commander Bahrain National Guard calls on CJCSC
OUR STAFF REPORT
March 14, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Commander Bahrain National Guard, General Sheikh Mohammed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Commit­tee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

According to the ISPR, matters of bilateral pro­fessional interest and further strengthening of security and defence cooperation between the two countries were discussed during the meet­ing. Both sides reiterated the resolve to further strengthen security and defence cooperation be­tween the two brotherly countries. Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent presented Guard of Honour to the visiting dignitary

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1710310416.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024