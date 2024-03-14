Commander Bahrain National Guard calls on CJCSC

ISLAMABAD - Commander Bahrain National Guard, General Sheikh Mohammed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Commit­tee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

According to the ISPR, matters of bilateral pro­fessional interest and further strengthening of security and defence cooperation between the two countries were discussed during the meet­ing. Both sides reiterated the resolve to further strengthen security and defence cooperation be­tween the two brotherly countries. Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent presented Guard of Honour to the visiting dignitary