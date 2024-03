DG KHAN - The local administra­tion has sealed 53 illegal buildings while initiat­ing a drive against illegal constructions across the division. In this regard, Commissioner Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir presid­ed over the meeting and issued instructions to prepare a Google map of the buildings within the boundaries of the munic­ipal corporation. He said that 100 percent of dues should be collected from the defaulters to solve the problems of sewerage and clean water supply to the citizens permanently.