Dar receives congratulatory messages from world FMs

Staff Reporter
March 14, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar yes­terday received congratulato­ry messages from his counter­parts of various countries on assuming his new office. For­eign Minister of Czech Repub­lic Jan Lipavsky, congratulating Ishaq Dar on his appointment as the Minister of Foreign Af­fairs of Pakistan said Czechia and Pakistan had long enjoyed friendly and constructive rela­tions. Foreign Minister of Mal­dives Moosa Zameer also ex­tended congratulations saying he was confident that the bilat­eral relations will continue to grow stronger under his lead­ership. Likewise Ukrainian FM Dmytro Kuleba congratulating Ishaq Dar on his appointment as Pakistan’s 39th Foreign Min­ister wished him every suc­cess in his most responsible mission. “I look forward to ex­panding mutually beneficial bi­lateral and international coop­eration between Ukraine and Pakistan”, he added. FM Dar in his post on X thanked the Czech FM Jan Lipavsky for his warm congratulatory message.

Staff Reporter

