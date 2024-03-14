Thursday, March 14, 2024
Declamation contest on “Womens’ Role as Peace Builder” held at SALU

APP
March 14, 2024
SUKKUR  -  The Students Societies Center, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) has organised a declamation contest on Women’s role as Peace Builders, col­laboration with the Center for Peace Development and Initiatives (CPDI), on Wednesday.

The Incharge of the Students So­cieties Center, Dr Ali Raza Lashari emphasizing the ongoing efforts of the 42 formulated student societ­ies towards societal betterment. Ms Aneela from CPDI enlightened par­ticipants about the effective use of hashtags and media campaigns for peace promotion.

Seven eloquent participants from the debating society took the stage, passionately addressing the role of women as peace builders. Ghulam Hy­der secured 1st place, Ms Zainab 2nd, and Asad 3rd, as determined by judg­es Dr Ramzan Kolachi and Ms Sadia.

Addressing the gathering, Guest Speaker, Khadim Hussain Mirani laud­ed the tireless efforts of the Students Societies Center and the Peace Corner, underscoring their dedication to the betterment of students. Director of Stu­dents Affairs, Prof Dr Masiullah Jatoi, Advocate, Manzoor Hussain Larik, Ex-Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof Dr Taj Mohammad Lashari, Jawad Ali Larik, Dean of the Faculty of Man­agement Science, Dr Amer Shah, Civic Society Engagement Officer (CPDI), Ms Mujeeba Batool and others spoke the occasion. A large number of students, media persons and civil society.

Peace, security not to be compromised under any circumstances : Law Minister

APP

