LAHORE - A delegation from Lahore Univer­sity Media Studies students conducted a study tour of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority here on Wednes­day. The delegation included 20 media studies stu­dents and professors. On this occasion, Director Public Relations, Tauseef Sabih Gondal, briefed the delegation on the organization’s functioning. The delegation was also briefed about the first police web channel in Pakistan, PSCA TV, and various departments. The students were informed about public awareness campaigns, media management, and the Women’s Safety App. The Director Public Relations informed the delegation that Safe City had developed AI-based software for automatic helmet and seat belt detection and gun detection. Smart Safe City projects are being implemented in 18 more cities in Punjab. Features have been added to the Women Safety App to provide timely assis­tance to women. The participating professors ex­pressed their thoughts, stating that the role of Safe Cities Authority in promoting cricket in Pakistan was unforgettable. “The success of modern Safe City projects in Pakistan is a source of pride for us,” they added.