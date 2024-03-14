Dengue Alert

As the spectre of dengue fever looms over our urban land­scapes, particularly Islamabad, it is high time we recog­nise the imminent threat and take decisive action. The Dis­trict Health Office’s warning calls should not be dismissed lightly. Dengue fever, with its year-round presence and exacerbated risk during the monsoon season, demands a proactive response, from officials as well as the public, before it spirals out of control.

We must understand that our urban areas jam-packed with people and plagued by poor sanitation and inadequate health­care, are breeding grounds for diseases like dengue. The Dis­trict Health Office’s advice could not be clearer: early preven­tion is our best bet against this viral menace. We must roll up our sleeves and embark on a relentless mission to eliminate mosqui­to breeding sites, starting from our own doorsteps.

The outbreaks from last year that shook our nation are chill­ing reminders of what could happen if we fail to act decisively. We have seen leaders like Shahbaz Sharif and the PMLN take charge in the past, demonstrating what proactive governance looks like in the face of dengue outbreaks. Now, more than ever, we need that same level of commitment and urgency from our authorities nationwide.

However, we must not place the burden solely on the shoulders of officials. Each one of us has a role to play in this battle against dengue. The health office has provided us with a playbook for prevention, from eliminating breeding sites like stagnant water, to using protec­tive measures like mosquito repellents and bed nets. We must heed their advice and take ownership of our health and safety.

As we brace ourselves for the incoming dengue season, we must not underestimate the gravity of the situation. Dr. Zaeem Zia’s stark warning about the increased risk of transmission due to heavy rainfall and potential flooding should serve as a strong wake-up call. Prevention is our strongest weapon against dengue, and we must wield it before it is too late. Together, we can stem the tide of dengue fever and safeguard the well-being of our communities.