District admin fails to control inflation in Peshawar

PESHAWAR - The price of vegetables, fruits and live chicken has increased drasti­cally, the citizens are worried and the district administration failed to control the inflation wave in provincial capital Peshawar.

The prices of the onion Rs300, tomato Rs160, garlic Rs650 and ginger Rs640, potatoes Rs70, kachalu Rs220, green pepper Rs300, capsicum Rs400, eggplant Rs160, cauliflower Rs130, okra Rs340 are being sold per kg.

It is difficult to eat fruit chaat in Ramazan as fruits are also out of purchasing power of the general public with apple Rs430, pomegran­ate Rs430, malta Rs340, strawber­ry Rs450, amrood Rs350 are be­ing sold per kg while banana Rs220 per dozen are being sold. The price of live chicken has been reduced by Rs10 per kg to Rs440 per kg.

However, the district adminis­tration has taken some steps to control the rates of food items by launching a crackdown against those violating the government rates. Most of the shopkeepers have been arrested due to the ab­sence of official price lists and poor cleanliness, said an official of the district administration when contacted.

Other markets including Hayatabad, Warsak Road, Nasir Bagh Road, including interior city were inspected, the official of the district administration said. As many as 455 shops were inspect­ed during operations.

He disclosed that 188 shopkeep­ers were arrested for poor condi­tions and selling expensive goods, while 123 shopkeepers were in­structed to improve. The arrested shopkeepers include fruit sellers, vegetable sellers, general store owners, the official said.