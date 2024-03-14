Dr Naeem stresses to make lady health workers independent

SUKKUR - A dissemina­tion event was organised by IRD in a local hotel. Project Director EPI Sindh Dr Mu­hammad Naeem Rajput was the chief guest while Project Director RMNCH Sindh Lady Health Workers Dr Farhana Memon and Director Health Services. District Health Offi­cers of various partner orga­nization districts and front­line health workers including lady health workers, vaccina­tors participated along with Dr Saqib Shaikh. According to a release issued here on Wednesday, Deputy Director Maternal and Child Health, Ms Maryam Mehmood said that IRD has taken research-based initiatives. While ap­preciating the services and leadership of IRD Global Di­rector Dr Subhash Chandra, she said that our aim is to ensure that no child is left be­hind in terms of immuniza­tion. Maryam Mehmood said that IRD always aims to make all initiatives cost-effective and equipped with modern technology. On this occasion, the special guest, Dr Muham­mad Naeem, termed the co­operation of IRD as a strong partnership and highly ap­preciated the steps taken for the training of frontline health workers. Special Guest, Dr Muhammad Naeem said that to make the lady health workers independent, it is an excellent effort to provide the scooty and train them to operate it so that our lady health workers can do their work easily.