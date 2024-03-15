Drizzle in city, more rain with few heavy falls likely

LAHORE - Various parts of the provincial capi­tal received a drizzle on Wednesday, which turned the weather pleasant. It brought some cold conditions also, as minimum temperature was recorded 13 degree Celsius, while the Meteorological Department pre­dicted more rains during the next 24 hours. According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological Depart­ment, a westerly wave has entered the country and under the influence of the weather system, rain-wind/thunderstorm with few heavy falls are expected in Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Si­alkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali and Bhakkar till Thursday. Rain-wind/thunderstorm is also expected in Multan, Kot Addu, Layyah, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Ra­him Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and Bahawal­nagar. Isolated hailstorm is also like­ly during the period.