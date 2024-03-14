ECP finalises arrangements for conducting Senate by-elections

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalised arrangements for conduct­ing by-elections on Thurs­day (today) to fill six Sen­ate seats left vacant by the Senators, who were elected to the National and provin­cial assemblies in the Feb­ruary 8 elections. The ECP has already dispatched bal­lot papers and other polling materials to provincial as­semblies of Sindh and Balo­chistan. Polling was being held for one seat reserved in Islamabad and two gen­eral seats in Sindh, as well as three general seats for representing Balochistan. The polling will continue from 8 am to 4 pm at Par­liament House, as well as in the buildings of the Sindh and Balochistan Assemblies.The vacant seats comprise one in the federal capital, two in Sindh and three in Balochistan, as senators re­signed upon their election as members of the National Assembly and provincial as­semblies in Sindh and Balo­chistan. Among those who vacated their seats, included Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, who have joined the National Assembly follow­ing their victory in recently concluded general elections.