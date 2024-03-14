Four gunned down over ‘minor dispute’ in North Waziristan

In a horrific incident, at least four shot dead while two others sustained injuries over a ‘minor dispute’ in North Waziristan.

As per details, police officials said that the incident occurred in Tehsil Shewa, where two groups opened fire on each other over a minor dispute.

The firing resulted in the killing of three members of one group and one from the other whereas the injured and dead bodies have been shifted to Mir Ali hospital.

In a separate incident, a man reportedly opened fire leaving four injured, including a minor girl over a ‘minor dispute’ in Peshawar.

Read more: Man opens fire, injures four over ‘minor dispute’ in Peshawar

According to the details, the dispute of the removal of a car was escalated into a firing incident, leaving four individuals injured, including a child.

The incident unfolded when conflicting parties engaged in a heated argument over the attempt to remove a vehicle that was causing an obstruction.

The heated argument extended to a firing incident leaving four people including a girl injured, who were swiftly shifted to the nearest hospital for medical assistance where the condition of one victim was said to be critical.

Meanwhile, Peshawar police arrested seven individuals from both parties involved in the incident, recovering four pistols and a rifle from their possession.