France, Germany, Poland to hold talks on Ukraine: Warsaw

WARSAW - The leaders of France, Germany and Poland will hold emer­gency talks on Ukraine in Berlin on Friday, the Polish prime minister announced following discussions on the war-torn country in Washington. Poland, one of Ukraine’s staunchest al­lies, has repeatedly urged its Western partners to up their spending on mili­tary aid as Kyiv fends off a Russian invasion. Poland’s president and prime min­ister met with US President Joe Biden in Washington on Tuesday, shortly after the US leader announced an emergency stopgap package to Ukraine. “On Friday... I will be in Berlin with French President Em­manuel Macron and Ger­man Chancellor Olaf Scholz to talk about this situation,” Polish Prime Minister Don­ald Tusk told state broad­caster TVP late Tuesday. He called an “emergency and unplanned” summit of the Weimar Triangle, a format of French, German and Pol­ish cooperation that was initially created in 1991. Under its new pro-EU gov­ernment, Poland has sought to strengthen cooperation with Berlin and Paris as the war in Ukraine enters a third year. “In my opinion, these three capitals have the task and the power to mobilise all of Europe” to provide Ukraine with fresh aid, Tusk said.