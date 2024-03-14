Thursday, March 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

France, Germany, Poland to hold talks on Ukraine: Warsaw

Agencies
March 14, 2024
International, Newspaper

WARSAW  -   The leaders of France, Germany and Poland will hold emer­gency talks on Ukraine in Berlin on Friday, the Polish prime minister announced following discussions on the war-torn country in Washington. Poland, one of Ukraine’s staunchest al­lies, has repeatedly urged its Western partners to up their spending on mili­tary aid as Kyiv fends off a Russian invasion. Poland’s president and prime min­ister met with US President Joe Biden in Washington on Tuesday, shortly after the US leader announced an emergency stopgap package to Ukraine. “On Friday... I will be in Berlin with French President Em­manuel Macron and Ger­man Chancellor Olaf Scholz to talk about this situation,” Polish Prime Minister Don­ald Tusk told state broad­caster TVP late Tuesday. He called an “emergency and unplanned” summit of the Weimar Triangle, a format of French, German and Pol­ish cooperation that was initially created in 1991. Under its new pro-EU gov­ernment, Poland has sought to strengthen cooperation with Berlin and Paris as the war in Ukraine enters a third year. “In my opinion, these three capitals have the task and the power to mobilise all of Europe” to provide Ukraine with fresh aid, Tusk said.

Gas leakage blast in Quetta claims 3 lives

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1710310416.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024