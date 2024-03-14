Gas leakage blast in Quetta claims 3 lives

ISLAMABAD - A powerful explosion triggered by gas leakage in a house located in Quetta killed at least three persons on the spot in the wee hours of Wednesday. According to details, rescue officials said that the explosion occurred in a house located at Airport Road, killing two children and a woman on the spot and critically injuring two other persons, private news channels reported. Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to BMC Quetta. Rescue sources informed that both the injured persons were in critical condition.