Thursday, March 14, 2024
Gas leakage blast in Quetta claims 3 lives

Gas leakage blast in Quetta claims 3 lives
Agencies
March 14, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   A powerful explosion triggered by gas leakage in a house locat­ed in Quetta killed at least three persons on the spot in the wee hours of Wednesday. According to details, rescue officials said that the explosion occurred in a house located at Airport Road, killing two children and a wom­an on the spot and critically in­juring two other persons, pri­vate news channels reported. Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and in­jured to BMC Quetta. Rescue sources informed that both the injured persons were in critical condition.

