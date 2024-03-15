Give Zakat, donations for welfare of deserving people, says Shaukat Virk

LAHORE - Found­er and General Secretary of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust Dr. Shau­kat Babar Virk has said that the month of Ramazan is the unique month of our Merciful Lord. How blessed are those Muslims who are doing good deeds in this holy month, he said. “Those who make it easy for others also make their own life easy. In the month of Ramazan, the reward of worship, glorification, recitation of the Holy Quran and donations increases many times. Sahib-e-Nisab ladies and gentlemen, give your zakat and your donations to our Hospital for the welfare of de­serving people,” he said. In one of his statements, Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk further said that those who ensure the distribution of bless­ings among His servants for the pleasure of ALLAH, their feet and courtyards are never empty, he said. It is wise and beneficial not to accumulate wealth in the month of Ramazan, but to spend your wealth on the needy and the poor, he added. Therefore, busi­ness professionals should ensure their protection from the disease of illegal profiteering, he added, He said that Bazm-e-Ahbab Hospital, which was named after Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan and was officially registered as Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust in 2013, is still in the hands of its founders and caretakers. Cer­tain miscreants defaming this phil­anthropic hospital will fail in their nefarious intentions, he said.