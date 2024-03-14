Govt decides to fast track implementation of five Es framework

The government has decided to fast track implementation of five Es framework encompassing exports, E-Pakistan, Environment, Energy and Equity & Empowerment.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal in Islamabad today.

It was decided to organize a stakeholders' seminar in order to seek inputs from academia and experts from the private sector for implementation of the Five Es.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Iqbal said correct determination of economic and developmental priorities is the responsibility of the planning commission to cope with the current challenges.

He said the country will have to bolster its exports and revenue to move forward. He emphasized the importance of adopting the requirements of new era in order to achieve development on permanent basis.

Ahsan Iqbal said the Ministry of Planning will be transferred to the digital system in the next six months. He further said the e-governance system will be fully enabled at the Ministry of Planning.

The Federal Minister directed the officers of Ministry of Planning to dispose of PC-1 within fifteen days. He said the monitoring system will also be made effective.