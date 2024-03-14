Govt to start work on five new economic corridors

ISLAMABAD - Soon after the formation of the elected government, progress on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), particularly the five new economic corridors, including the Corridor of Job Creation, Innovation, Green En­ergy and Inclusive Regional De­velopment, has been expedited.

The newly-appointed Federal Minister for Planning, Develop­ment and Special Initiatives, Pro­fessor Ahsan Iqbal, chaired an im­portant meeting on Wednesday to initiate work on the five new corridors in the second phase of CPEC, said a press release issued here on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by the Secretary Planning Awais Manzoor Sumra and senior officials of the CPEC Secretariat. During the meeting, a comprehensive briefing was given to the minister on the prog­ress of CPEC projects, recommen­dations of the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC), and working groups held last year.

Additionally, the MoUs signed during the third Belt and Road Summit were also reviewed in the meeting. The minister was updated on key projects such as ML-1, Karakoram Highway (Phase 2) D.I Khan Zhob, Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), and others. While reviewing the projects, the Minis­ter directed stakeholders to expe­dite their implementation process without further delay. “No further hindrance in the implementation of CPEC agreements will be toler­ated,” remarked the Minister, while instructing stakeholders to imme­diately coordinate with relevant ministries for speedy implementa­tion of projects. Furthermore, the Minister directed stakeholders to submit pending PC-1s for various projects to expedite them effec­tively. Additionally, he instructed regular meetings on CPEC to prop­erly monitor projects.

It is noted that in 2022, the gov­ernment revived CPEC under the leadership of then Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who visited China soon after taking office. Later, in 2023, Chinese Vice Premier also visited Pakistan and acknowl­edged its efforts, restoring confi­dence between the two countries. During meeting, Minister high­lighted the importance of the Gwa­dar Port, a strategic project under CPEC, which is set to become a key maritime gateway connecting Pakistan with the rest of world.