Gunman surrenders after three-hour hostage ordeal on Rio bus

March 14, 2024
RIO DE JANEIRO   -   A gunman wounded two people at Rio de Janei­ro’s main bus station Tues­day and held 16 passengers hostage for three hours be­fore being convinced to sur­render, police said. There were scenes of panic as gun­shots rang out in the after­noon at the Novo Rio station through which some 38,000 people pass daily, with bus­es headed for all regions of Brazil. Witnesses said a man opened fire before board­ing the bus, where he took hostage 16 people, includ­ing a child and six elderly persons, for reasons police have not disclosed. An ear­lier police tally had a total of 17 hostages. A 34-year-old man was shot in the chest and abdomen and was in serious condition in hospi­tal, said Rio health secretary Daniel Soranz. A second person, also hospitalized, was less severely injured. “The hostage-taker sur­rendered, he was arrested, all the hostages were re­leased, they are safe,” Colo­nel Marco Andrade of the military police announced about three hours after the crisis began. The surren­der came after agents from the elite Special Operations Battalion were deployed to the scene to conduct nego­tiations, according to police. Officers had cordoned off the station after evacuating all employees and passen­gers, who crowded in the hundreds outside while po­lice tried to reason with the gunman. Images broadcast by the Globo news channel showed agents escorting a man in a colorful pink T-shirt, green Bermuda shorts and short hair towards a po­lice van after the incident as passengers exited the bus, including a young woman with a baby in her arms.

