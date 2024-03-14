Gunman surrenders after three-hour hostage ordeal on Rio bus

RIO DE JANEIRO - A gunman wounded two people at Rio de Janeiro’s main bus station Tuesday and held 16 passengers hostage for three hours before being convinced to surrender, police said. There were scenes of panic as gunshots rang out in the afternoon at the Novo Rio station through which some 38,000 people pass daily, with buses headed for all regions of Brazil. Witnesses said a man opened fire before boarding the bus, where he took hostage 16 people, including a child and six elderly persons, for reasons police have not disclosed. An earlier police tally had a total of 17 hostages. A 34-year-old man was shot in the chest and abdomen and was in serious condition in hospital, said Rio health secretary Daniel Soranz. A second person, also hospitalized, was less severely injured. “The hostage-taker surrendered, he was arrested, all the hostages were released, they are safe,” Colonel Marco Andrade of the military police announced about three hours after the crisis began. The surrender came after agents from the elite Special Operations Battalion were deployed to the scene to conduct negotiations, according to police. Officers had cordoned off the station after evacuating all employees and passengers, who crowded in the hundreds outside while police tried to reason with the gunman. Images broadcast by the Globo news channel showed agents escorting a man in a colorful pink T-shirt, green Bermuda shorts and short hair towards a police van after the incident as passengers exited the bus, including a young woman with a baby in her arms.