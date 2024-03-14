Thursday, March 14, 2024
HCCI sets March 31 as deadline for membership renewal

March 14, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD   -   Hy­derabad Chamber of Com­merce and Industry (HCCI) Secretary General Muham­mad Rizwan has directed all the members to renew their membership on or before 31st March 2024 so that they do not face any problems regarding membership. In a statement issued on Wednes­day, he mentioned that under the Trade Organization Act 2013, HCCI has set March 31, 2024, as the deadline for membership renewal, and the process of membership renewal at the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry was proceeding rap­idly. According to him, mem­bers have already been sent letters by HCCI regarding the annual renewal of member­ship, which includes instruc­tions to submit income tax returns for 2023 and appli­cable sales tax returns along with the prescribed fee for the the year 2024-2025. If the membership is not re­newed within the specified period, the membership will be suspended.

