Thursday, March 14, 2024
Hesco detects 422 power theft cases

APP
March 14, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD  -  The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HES­CO) during its ongoing drive against electric­ity thieves, detected 422 connections involved in electricity theft in the last 24 hours, including 7 commercial, one industrial and 414 domestic connections. The HESCO authorities have discon­nected all these connections and issued detection bills of 191680 units worth over 5 million rupees to the involved consumers.

The HESCO spokesperson informed that letters have been submitted to various police stations to register cases against 401 people involved in electricity theft, under which 38 FIRs have been registered. It may be noted that the power dis­tribution company has recovered a total of more than 11,767.7 million rupees during this campaign which has been going on for 189 days.

