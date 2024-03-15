IG Punjab meets with police employees

LAHORE - On behalf of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, priority measures are being taken for the welfare of police employees and solving the problems faced by them. Following this, IG Punjab met police employees and citizens at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday. After listening to the applications submitted by the police employees and their families, the relief orders were issued. The IG Punjab directed the DIG Welfare to provide relief on the financial assistance requests of Constable Sajjad Hussain and Ghazi Constable Ghulam Murtaza.