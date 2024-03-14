International Women’s Day celebrated at Pak Embassy

PARIS - The Embassy of Pakistan, in collaboration with Zonta International Paris, co-or­ganized a special event to celebrate the International Women’s Day. A large num­ber of people from all walks of life including the diplo­matic community, promi­nent representatives of the government, UNESCO, inter­national institutions, civil so­ciety and media participated. Members of Pakistan-France Senate Friendship Group, Senator Vivette Lopez and Pierre Cuyper also attended. In his remarks, Ambassador/Permanent Delegate Asim Iftikhar Ahmad highlighted the vital role of women in Pakistan’s independence and national development and paid tribute to their re­markable accomplishments in diverse fields over the years. Providing a histori­cal perspective, the Ambas­sador also threw light on the central place of women in Islam that also provided an advanced and ahead of time framework of fundamental human rights including the rights of women.

He also underlined Paki­stan’s strong commitment to continue to strive for gender equality in all aspects of life and to provide an enabling environment for every girl and woman to achieve her full potential. Describing education as a key enabler, the Ambassador under­scored the importance of partnerships including with the civil society to promote shared objectives. He also lauded the work of women officers spearheading vari­ous wings of the Embassy as a practical manifestation of government’s affirmative ac­tion for gender equality and representation. A detailed presentation showcasing successful Pakistani girls and women from all walks of life throughout Pakistan’s history was also delivered during the event, reaffirming Pakistan’s solemn commitment to con­tinue promoting women empowerment and gender equality across the board.

Assistant Director-Gen­eral for Education Ms Stefa­nia Giannini highlighted the role of UNESCO in promot­ing SDG-4 Education glob­ally. She also mentioned the Malala Funds in Trust Girls’ Right to Education Program as a successful role model of partnership between Paki­stan, UNESCO other part­ners for promoting girls’ education in Pakistan and several other countries.