International Women’s Day celebrated at Pak Embassy

PARIS - The Embassy of Pakistan, in collaboration with Zonta International Paris, co-organized a special event to celebrate the International Women’s Day. A large number of people from all walks of life including the diplomatic community, prominent representatives of the government, UNESCO, international institutions, civil society and media participated. Members of Pakistan-France Senate Friendship Group, Senator Vivette Lopez and Pierre Cuyper also attended. In his remarks, Ambassador/Permanent Delegate Asim Iftikhar Ahmad highlighted the vital role of women in Pakistan’s independence and national development and paid tribute to their remarkable accomplishments in diverse fields over the years. Providing a historical perspective, the Ambassador also threw light on the central place of women in Islam that also provided an advanced and ahead of time framework of fundamental human rights including the rights of women.
He also underlined Pakistan’s strong commitment to continue to strive for gender equality in all aspects of life and to provide an enabling environment for every girl and woman to achieve her full potential. Describing education as a key enabler, the Ambassador underscored the importance of partnerships including with the civil society to promote shared objectives. He also lauded the work of women officers spearheading various wings of the Embassy as a practical manifestation of government’s affirmative action for gender equality and representation. A detailed presentation showcasing successful Pakistani girls and women from all walks of life throughout Pakistan’s history was also delivered during the event, reaffirming Pakistan’s solemn commitment to continue promoting women empowerment and gender equality across the board.
Assistant Director-General for Education Ms Stefania Giannini highlighted the role of UNESCO in promoting SDG-4 Education globally. She also mentioned the Malala Funds in Trust Girls’ Right to Education Program as a successful role model of partnership between Pakistan, UNESCO other partners for promoting girls’ education in Pakistan and several other countries.