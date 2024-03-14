Thursday, March 14, 2024
Israeli defence minister says inching closer to Rafah invasion

March 14, 2024
GAZA/TEL AVIV   -  Five Palestinians were killed after an Israeli strike hit a United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) building in Rafah, the director of Abu Youssef Al-Najjar Hospital told reporters on Wednesday.

“Since morning, 38 injuries have arrived at Abu Youssef Al-Najjar Hospital, including injuries from the bombing inside the UNRWA building in Rafah,” according to Dr. Marwan Al-Hams.

At least one UNRWA staff member was among the deaths, according to a statement sent to CNN by the agency on Wednesday.

The building serves as a food aid distribution center situated in the central part of Rafah, ac­cording to Adnan Abu Hasna, UNRWA’s media ad­viser in Gaza. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gal­lant, during a visit to the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, seemed to indicate that the Israel Defence Forces operation against Hamas battalions in the south­ernmost city of Rafah will happen “soon.” “Even those who think that we are delaying will soon see that we will reach everyone,” he told IDF troops serving in the western part of Gaza City, according to a readout provided by the Defense Ministry. 

Gallant added that “extraordinary work is be­ing done here above and below ground, the forces reach everywhere and the conclusion is that there is no safe place in Gaza for terrorists.

