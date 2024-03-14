ITC in collaboration with TDAP, ASI organized workshop

ISLAMABAD - International Trade Centre (ITC), in collaboration with Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and Adam Smith International (ASI), organised a one-day workshop on the occasion of International Women’s Day (8th March, 2024) in Marriott Hotel, Islamabad, to present and validate the results of the SheTrades Outlook in Pakistan.
SheTrades Outlook is a pioneering initiative by ITC aimed at mapping and understanding the policy environment for women in business and trade. In Pakistan, data was collected from 25 public and private sector institutions to assess the landscape and formulate recommendations for potential policy reforms and technical assistance. Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) played a pivotal role by leveraging its extensive network and expertiseensuring the participation of esteemed members from both the public and private sectors, fostering a dynamic exchange of ideas and perspectives.
The workshop provided a platform for stakeholders to share their experiences, lessons learned, and insights for improvement. Key objectives of the workshop included raising awareness on SheTrades data and policy technical assistance work, discussing the results and recommendations from the SheTrades Outlook assessment in Pakistan, sharing good practices on mainstreaming gender into policy, and identifying potential areas for policy reform, technical assistance, and collaboration.