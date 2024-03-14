Jam Kamal reiterates govt’s firm commitment to increase trade volume

ISLAMABAD - In response to directives from Prime Minister Muham­mad Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan chaired a meet­ing, marking a proactive ap­proach to addressing current economic challenges. During the meeting, Minister Khan reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to increasing the nation’s trade volume. He emphasized the urgency of meeting the tar­gets set by the Prime Minister and outlined plans for imple­menting proactive measures.

Minister Khan outlined a clear vision for the Ministry’s direction over the next five years. This vision prioritizes increased trade volume, en­hanced investment opportu­nities, and a focus on align­ing with global standards. He emphasized the crucial role of both local and foreign investors in achieving these goals and pledged to create a more facili­tating environment for all. The minister further emphasized the importance of measurable targets and tasked the Minis­try with setting ambitious yet achievable benchmarks for growth and progress. Recog­nizing the critical role of trade revitalization, Minister Khan underscored the importance of strengthening relationships with both domestic and foreign business communities.

He highlighted the necessity of collaboration with stake­holders at all levels to achieve sustainable economic growth. Minister Khan reaffirmed the government’s dedication to creating a favourable environ­ment for investment and trade. He emphasized the impor­tance of fostering innovation, competitiveness, and sustain­able development to promote long-term economic prosper­ity. Minister Khan stressed the need for collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors. This collaboration will focus on overcoming current challenges in the global market while capitalizing on emerging opportunities. He expressed his unwavering determination to implement actionable strat­egies that will contribute to Pakistan’s economic recovery and long-term success.

Minister Khan’s proactive approach signifies the gov­ernment’s unwavering com­mitment to revitalizing trade. These efforts aim to steer Pakistan towards a future of sustainable growth amidst cur­rent economic uncertainties. In other development, Federal Minister of Commerce Jam Ka­mal Khan has said that the government will make all the policies with the consultation of the business community and will take all the chambers of the country along with it. The solution of the economic crisis is the first priority. We want the support of the business com­munity for the stability of the business, We will provide facili­ties to the business community for ease of doing business. The mission of fully facilitating in­vestment and local and foreign investors and under the leader­ship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has come with a strong determination to overcome the economic challenges facing the country. I would like to thank President Islamabad Cham­ber of Commerce Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari and Secretary Gen­eral UBG Zafar Bakhtawari for coming to congratulate me.

He expressed these views yesterday while talking to President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtavari and Secretary Gen­eral UBG Zafar Bakhtavari, who congratulated him on assum­ing the post of Federal Minister of Commerce. Federal Minis­ter for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan said we will increase the volume of trade, especially in key sectors such as mining, livestock, and textiles. We ur­gently need to align with global standards and adopt modern methods, Jam Kamal said that there is a need to move beyond the traditional trade approach and adopt proactive measures to improve Pakistan’s position in the global market.