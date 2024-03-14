Jazz-powered 5G Innovation Hackathon concludes

LAHORE - The all-girls team ‘Patronus’ from the FAST NUCES Islamabad has claimed the winning title of Pakistan’s first 5G Innovation Hackathon powered by Jazz and NUST with Code for Pakistan (CfP) and Huawei serving as the implementation and technology partners, respectively.

The winning team worked on an innovative 5G-powered health monitoring system that lever­ages Wi-Fi signals, specifically Channel State Information (CSI) data, to accurately detect falls, and analyze heart and breathing rates. Securing second place in the hackathon was the ‘Cellular V2X Enhancement’ team from the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Insti­tute of Engineering Sciences and Technology (GIKI), presenting a pioneering effort in the transpor­tation sector, integrating vehicles into the 5G network, and foster­ing advanced communication be­tween vehicles, traffic manage­ment systems, and pedestrians.

Commenting on the success of the hackathon, Aamir Ibrahim, CEO Jazz, said, “The successful conclusion of Pakistan’s first 5G Innovation Hackathon marks a significant milestone in our jour­ney towards leveraging technol­ogy to improve the lives and live­lihoods of millions of Pakistanis. Through initiatives like these, we aim to empower the bright­est minds in Pakistan to drive innovation and address pressing challenges facing our society.”

Sharing his thoughts on the oc­casion, Baber Majid Bhatti, CEO of the National Information Tech­nology Board (NITB), emphasized the importance of initiatives like the 5G Innovation Hackathon in building a strong foundation for Pakistan’s digital future. He said, “By harnessing the power of 5G technology and fostering innova­tion, we can address critical chal­lenges and unlock new opportuni­ties for growth and development.”