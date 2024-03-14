Jazz-powered 5G Innovation Hackathon concludes

LAHORE - The all-girls team ‘Patronus’ from the FAST NUCES Islamabad has claimed the winning title of Pakistan’s first 5G Innovation Hackathon powered by Jazz and NUST with Code for Pakistan (CfP) and Huawei serving as the implementation and technology partners, respectively.
The winning team worked on an innovative 5G-powered health monitoring system that leverages Wi-Fi signals, specifically Channel State Information (CSI) data, to accurately detect falls, and analyze heart and breathing rates. Securing second place in the hackathon was the ‘Cellular V2X Enhancement’ team from the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology (GIKI), presenting a pioneering effort in the transportation sector, integrating vehicles into the 5G network, and fostering advanced communication between vehicles, traffic management systems, and pedestrians.
Commenting on the success of the hackathon, Aamir Ibrahim, CEO Jazz, said, “The successful conclusion of Pakistan’s first 5G Innovation Hackathon marks a significant milestone in our journey towards leveraging technology to improve the lives and livelihoods of millions of Pakistanis. Through initiatives like these, we aim to empower the brightest minds in Pakistan to drive innovation and address pressing challenges facing our society.”
Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Baber Majid Bhatti, CEO of the National Information Technology Board (NITB), emphasized the importance of initiatives like the 5G Innovation Hackathon in building a strong foundation for Pakistan’s digital future. He said, “By harnessing the power of 5G technology and fostering innovation, we can address critical challenges and unlock new opportunities for growth and development.”