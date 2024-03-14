Judge recuses himself from hearing Parvez Elahi plea

LAHORE - Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi Wednes­day recused himself from hear­ing a petition, filed by former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for provision of de­tails of cases registered against him. The judge referred the pe­tition to LHC chief justice with a request for fixing it before another bench. Last month, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had ap­proached the court for provi­sion of details of cases regis­tered against him. He impleaded inspector general of police Pun­jab and others as respondents through the petition. He submit­ted that the police and others had registered cases against him on different grounds, but their details were not being provid­ed to him.