KARACHI - A sessions court in Karachi sen­tenced a man to prison after de­claring that he illegally married a 15-year-old girl. The case was filed by the girl’s father, alleging that the girl was married illegal­ly. The culprit, named Muham­mad Aslam, has been sentenced to two years in prison.

However, the man cleric who officiated the nikkah and the peo­ple who signed as witnesses are absconding from the law. The le­gal age of marriage in Pakistan is 16, except in Sindh where it is 18.