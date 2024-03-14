Katcha dacoits lay trap to kidnap captive’s family members

KASHMORE - In a strange incident, dacoits belonging to the katcha area initially kidnapped a man, a resident of Kashmore, and lat­er also kidnapped two mem­bers of his family, reported on Wednesday.

According to reports, the dacoits first kidnapped Per­vaiz.

Later, they made Pervaiz call his family and tell them that he had an accident, and that he needed money too.

And when Morzado and Hazaro went to see Pervaiz, the dacoits kidnapped them as well. Their family members say that all three of them were kidnapped in Shahwali area of Punjab.

RANGERS THWART KIDNAPPING FOR RANSOM ATTEMPT

In a swift response to an ab­duction attempt, Pakistan Rangers Sindh successfully prevented the kidnapping of two underage siblings, Ayyan and Anabia, in Karachi’s North Nazimabad area.

According to spokesman for Sindh Rangers, the said chil­dren went missing on March 12th. The children’s mother received a distressing call from overseas demanding a ransom for their safe return. The ab­ductors demanded a hefty sum of 1 million rupees in exchange for the children’s release.

Utilising advanced investiga­tive techniques, Pakistan Rang­ers Sindh, in collaboration with police, swiftly located the children. Fearing capture, the abductors abandoned the chil­dren in Karachi’s Hyderi area before fleeing the scene. Re­sponding promptly, Pakistan Rangers Sindh secured the children and safely reunited them with their parents.