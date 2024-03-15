Kh Salman vows comprehensive health sector improvement

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Specialised Health­care and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique reiterated the govern­ment’s commitment to enhancing the health sector. In a series of meetings held at his office on Wednesday, he emphasised the inclusion of all stake­holders in the process to ensure ef­fective reforms. Under the directive of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Minister Rafique affirmed the government’s dedication to providing better health facilities to the public. Improving the conditions of govern­ment hospitals across Punjab stands as a top priority on the agenda. He pledged to present a comprehensive report to the chief minister after con­ducting thorough visits to government hospitals, aiming to address public concerns and enhance service delivery. Expressing gratitude for the trust be­stowed upon them by the people, the minister vowed to uphold his faith and deliver on the government’s promises of genuine public service. Further­more, the minister highlighted the government’s proactive approach towards addressing the issues faced by the medical community, promis­ing swift action on priority matters. In a separate development, Minister Salman Rafique met a delegation from the Young Doctors Association (YDA) , comprising Dr. Atif Majid, Dr. Shoaib Niazi, Dr. Jafar, Dr. Kashif, Dr. Hamza, Dr. Salman Hasib, and others.