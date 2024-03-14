KMC Sports Gala to be held after Eid: Mayor Karachi

LAHORE - Mayor of Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, revealed plans for a vibrant sports gala in Karachi following Eid-ul-Fitr. He announced thia during a recent ceremony in Friar Hall, where deserving athletes were presented with Ramadan gifts by esteemed sports patron Shaukat Umai­ri. The lineup for the ea­gerly awaited event includes basketball, football, boxing, shooting ball, and even don­key cart races, catering to a wide array of sports enthu­siasts across the city. In his speech, Mayor Wahab said: “Sports are a vital compo­nent of a thriving society, and through sports, Pakistan has carved a distinguished iden­tity on the world stage.” The Mayor reassured that the KMC would offer full support to athletes and sports orga­nizations, ensuring that the city’s sports venues continue to buzz with activity. Wahab announced the inception of the annual KMC Award for Good Performance, aimed at recognizing the contribu­tions of sports organizers. This initiative was proposed by KBBA President Ghulam Mohammad Khan, who, along with other dignitaries like Secretary Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi and SBA Secretary Abdul Razzaq Baloch, at­tended the ceremony.