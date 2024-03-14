KMC Sports Gala to be held after Eid: Mayor Karachi

LAHORE - Mayor of Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, revealed plans for a vibrant sports gala in Karachi following Eid-ul-Fitr. He announced thia during a recent ceremony in Friar Hall, where deserving athletes were presented with Ramadan gifts by esteemed sports patron Shaukat Umairi. The lineup for the eagerly awaited event includes basketball, football, boxing, shooting ball, and even donkey cart races, catering to a wide array of sports enthusiasts across the city. In his speech, Mayor Wahab said: “Sports are a vital component of a thriving society, and through sports, Pakistan has carved a distinguished identity on the world stage.” The Mayor reassured that the KMC would offer full support to athletes and sports organizations, ensuring that the city’s sports venues continue to buzz with activity. Wahab announced the inception of the annual KMC Award for Good Performance, aimed at recognizing the contributions of sports organizers. This initiative was proposed by KBBA President Ghulam Mohammad Khan, who, along with other dignitaries like Secretary Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi and SBA Secretary Abdul Razzaq Baloch, attended the ceremony.