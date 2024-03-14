KP CM directs immediate release of Rs3 billion for police

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, has taken immediate action to release Rs. 3.00 billion for the procurement of APC (Armored Personnel Carrier) vehicles, arms, and other advanced equipment. This move aims to bolster the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and enhance their capacity to address the current law and order challenges in the province. He has directed the relevant authorities to expedite the necessary steps for this allocation.
Additionally, Chief Minister Gandapur has instructed the police authorities to establish a one-time special quota for the recruitment of the heirs of police shuhada. This initiative seeks to address the prolonged wait for recruitment faced by the children of fallen police officers. The Chief Minister issued these directives during a meeting on law and order held at the Chief Minister’s House, attended by senior officials including Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chauhdry and Inspector General Police Akhter Hayat Gandapur.
During the meeting, participants were briefed on the overall law and order situation in the province, including challenges and future strategies. Discussions also encompassed the establishment of a security division within the police department to safeguard prominent figures and installations.
Emphasizing the paramount importance of improving law and order, the Chief Minister instructed the initiation of the Safe City Project across all divisional headquarters in the province. He underscored the need to equip the police force with modern arms and tools to effectively manage the current situation and urged prompt allocation of funds for this purpose.
Furthermore, Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan announced the inclusion of hires of police shuhada in the Ramadan Relief Package, which includes a cash grant of Rs. 10,000. He directed the police authorities to devise a robust policy for providing security to very important persons in the province.
