KP CM directs immediate release of Rs3 billion for police

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gan­dapur, has taken immediate ac­tion to release Rs. 3.00 billion for the procurement of APC (Armored Personnel Carrier) vehicles, arms, and other advanced equipment. This move aims to bolster the Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Police and en­hance their capacity to address the current law and order chal­lenges in the province. He has di­rected the relevant authorities to expedite the necessary steps for this allocation.

Additionally, Chief Minister Gandapur has instructed the po­lice authorities to establish a one-time special quota for the re­cruitment of the heirs of police shuhada. This initiative seeks to address the prolonged wait for re­cruitment faced by the children of fallen police officers. The Chief Minister issued these directives during a meeting on law and order held at the Chief Minister’s House, attended by senior officials includ­ing Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chauhdry and Inspector General Police Akhter Hayat Gandapur.

During the meeting, participants were briefed on the overall law and order situation in the province, in­cluding challenges and future strategies. Discussions also en­compassed the establishment of a security division within the police department to safeguard promi­nent figures and installations.

Emphasizing the paramount importance of improving law and order, the Chief Minister instruct­ed the initiation of the Safe City Project across all divisional head­quarters in the province. He un­derscored the need to equip the police force with modern arms and tools to effectively manage the current situation and urged prompt allocation of funds for this purpose.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan announced the inclu­sion of hires of police shuhada in the Ramadan Relief Package, which includes a cash grant of Rs. 10,000. He directed the police au­thorities to devise a robust policy for providing security to very im­portant persons in the province.

