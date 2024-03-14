KP IGP for fool-proof security steps in Ramazan

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Inspector Gen­eral of Police, Akhtar Hayat Gandhapur, on Wednesday directed top police officials to make fool-proof security ar­rangements to maintain peace and order during the holy month of Rama­dan and prevent any un­toward incident. Issu­ing these instructions in a special order from the Central Police office in Peshawar to all Region­al Police Officers (RPOs) and District Police Offi­cers (DPOs) across the province, he empha­sized the need for an active intelligence net­work and close moni­toring of suspicious el­ements, banned outfits, and extremists to thwart potential terrorist inci­dents.

Furthermore, the or­der emphasized the ef­fective monitoring of entry and exit routes, along with strict check­ing, without causing in­convenience to the pub­lic. Special security arrangements were also mandated for impor­tant installations, plac­es of worship, markets, hospitals, petrol pumps, banks, financial institu­tions, railway stations, airports, and other sen­sitive areas.

To ensure heightened security during peak hours, especially during Iftar, all Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) were directed to be pres­ent on patrol and take enhanced security meas­ures at public and rec­reational places. Addi­tionally, provisions for meals for traffic police and other officials on duty to break their fast at their duty spots were instructed.

IG Police Mr. Gand­hapur also issued in­structions for compre­hensive action against individuals involved in street crimes, robberies, car theft, and other of­fenses.

Police personnel were directed to observe all safety measures, includ­ing wearing helmets and bulletproof jackets while on duty.