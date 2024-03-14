KP IGP for fool-proof security steps in Ramazan

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police, Akhtar Hayat Gandhapur, on Wednesday directed top police officials to make fool-proof security arrangements to maintain peace and order during the holy month of Ramadan and prevent any untoward incident. Issuing these instructions in a special order from the Central Police office in Peshawar to all Regional Police Officers (RPOs) and District Police Officers (DPOs) across the province, he emphasized the need for an active intelligence network and close monitoring of suspicious elements, banned outfits, and extremists to thwart potential terrorist incidents.
Furthermore, the order emphasized the effective monitoring of entry and exit routes, along with strict checking, without causing inconvenience to the public. Special security arrangements were also mandated for important installations, places of worship, markets, hospitals, petrol pumps, banks, financial institutions, railway stations, airports, and other sensitive areas.
To ensure heightened security during peak hours, especially during Iftar, all Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) were directed to be present on patrol and take enhanced security measures at public and recreational places. Additionally, provisions for meals for traffic police and other officials on duty to break their fast at their duty spots were instructed.
IG Police Mr. Gandhapur also issued instructions for comprehensive action against individuals involved in street crimes, robberies, car theft, and other offenses.
Police personnel were directed to observe all safety measures, including wearing helmets and bulletproof jackets while on duty.