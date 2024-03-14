LHC allows restaurants to remain open from Iftar to Sehri

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) has granted permission to restaurants to remain open from Iftar to Seh­ri during Ramazan. Justice Shahid Karim passed the directions on pe­titions related to smog issues, says a written order of previous hearing, released on Wednesday. According to the written order, schools were also directed to include environmen­tal studies in their syllabus and sub­mit a report on syllabus-related mat­ters in the next hearing. The written order further noted that a federal law officer had informed that pow­er connections of units burning tyres had been disconnected, and staff had been instructed to disconnect the power connections of all units found violating regulations. Lesco authori­ties have been instructed to stop cut­ting of trees, and they were bound to inform the PHA before cutting any tree, it added.