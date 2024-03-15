Local govt minister pledges to make ‘Clean Punjab’ campaign mass movement

LAHORE - Minister for Local Government and Com­munity Development (LG&CD) Punjab Zeeshan Rafique has pledged to ensured cleaning of drains every week at vil­lage level and to increase the number of cleaning staff, saying that ‘Clean Pun­jab’ [Suthra Punjab] campaign will be turned into a mass movement with the help of people. He said for provision of better civic facilities, an effective sanita­tion model was being developed in vil­lages. While presiding over a meeting on ‘Suthra Punjab’ campaign at the Civil Secretariat, he said cleanliness campaign was going on vigorously across the prov­ince. “On the directions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, provision of nec­essary machinery was being ensured,” he added. Secretary Local Bodies Pun­jab Shakeel Ahmed Mian, Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa also participated in the meeting, while chief officers of major municipal corporations across Punjab joined through video-link. Measures related to special focus on vil­lages under the ‘Suthra Punjab’ campaign were also reviewed. The provincial min­ister said that instead of the number of villages in the union councils, manpower should be provided in proportion to the population. He emphasised that ‘Suthra Punjab’ campaign was the flagship proj­ect of the provincial government. It was also necessary to involve the elected representatives of each area. He said that committees should be formed to represent citizens so that cleaning measures could be made long lasting. Zeeshan Rafique said that every dis­trict administration should organise a special lecture on cleanliness in educa­tional institutions to increase aware­ness among the youth. “Cleanliness mechanism can become effective only with full participation of public,” he noted. The local government minister expressed his determination that the chief minister’s vision will be carried forward ‘with integrity and hard work. He said that garbage was being collect­ed during house-to-house campaign both in villages and towns. Secretary LG&CD Shakeel Ahmed Mian said the ‘Suthra Punjab’ campaign was a revo­lutionary programme. “Municipal staff should work day and night to achieve the goals,” he said. He told the meeting that monitoring of the ‘Clean Punjab’ campaign was being ensured at the pro­vincial level. He said that more attention was needed to dispose of garbage than to collect it. “This aspect should never be neglected,” he concluded.