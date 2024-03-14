Mafia minting money, selling LPG at up to Rs400 kg across country

Both Ogra and provincial administrations have failed to ensure sale of LPG at official rates.
ISLAMABAD - While Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority is confined to issuance of statements only as usual, the LPG mafia is busy in minting money and is selling the commodity at up to Rs400 kilogram across the country.
Both the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority and the provincial administrations have failed to ensure the sale of the LPG at the official rates and LPG is being sold at Rs300 to Rs400 per kilogram across the country.
In the hilly area (Gilgit-Baltistan) and remote areas of the country, the commodity is being sold at Rs 400 per kilogram, higher than Ogra determined price of Rs 257 per kilogram. While in cities, it is being sold at up to 25 percent or Rs 63 per kilogram higher than the Ogra announced LPG rates, at Rs 300 to 320 per kg. In a letter addressed to Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif, Chairman LPG Industries Association of Pakistan, Irfan Khokhar has said that LPG mafia is busy in extorting billions of rupees illegally from the consumers; pockets. During the previous eight days, mafia has illegally extorted Rs 1.44 billion from the LPG consumers, chairman LPG association alleged in the letter to PM. He said that while Asia’s largest LPG plant JJVL is closed, consumers are at the mercy of LPG importers. The LPG importers have resorted to black marketing of the commodity. He also that inaction will lead to further boost in the prices and warned that it could touch Rs 400 per kilogram in the provinces. LPG is not available anywhere in the country at official rates, he said and added that black marketing of LPG can be controlled by increasing local production.
Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) said that the regulator has taken notice of the market reports regarding a surge in LPG prices even though ample stocks of LPG molecules are sufficiently available in the country. Apparently, an initial scrutiny of the matter reveals that hoarding of LPG stocks is the primary cause of the artificial increase in LPG prices and some unscrupulous elements are artificially restraining the stock from consumers approach and are selling the product beyond OGRA prescribed LPG prices.
In this context, OGRA has communicated to the Provincial Chief Secretaries to direct the local governments for taking immediate necessary action against illegal hoarders and ensure the sale of LPG on OGRA prescribed prices to the end consumers. Further, Ministry of Energy, Petroleum Division has also issued letters to the Chief Secretaries for appropriate actions. Additionally, OGRA enforcement teams are already in the field to monitor the stocks and ensure sale of LPG on prescribed prices.